Windom Declares State of Emergency Due To Flooding

WINDOM, M.N. – Major flooding continues to rock Southern Minnesota. The Windom city council held and emergency meeting and declared a state of emergency on Friday.

“We knew we had a historical event on our hands,” said Paul Johnson, the Cottonwood County Emergency Manager.

Windom is a charming town with family-friendly attractions. However, when you look around, you just see water – water washing away the town’s staples. The baseball and football field is underwater for the forseeable future. Even the golf course is flooded, causing organizers to cancel a tournament last weekend. Now, cautious onlookers can only enjoy a community park from a distance.

The water is six to eight feet above normal levels right now, making it a little difficult to go for a quick walk to the garden.

Right now, officials estimate the flood has caused up to $2 million worth of damage in Cottonwood county.

”We have some roads and our parks that are likely washed out that will need to be fixed, but we don’t know yet until the water goes down,” said Johnson.

On top of recent rainfall, water is quickly flowing from Murray county down to Cottonwood county. Now, the emergency manger is hoping for no more signs of rain.

However, the community is resilient. Nearly 200 volunteers came together to fill sandbags like these.

”It’s hard to watch everything being flooded, but when you see the community come together and help one another out, it’s a good feeling,” said Lynel Stevens of Windom. “It’s a good thing made out of something bad.”

”The whole community came out,” said Johnson. “It was actually kind of neat to see.”

The sheriff is asking people keep those sandbags on their property for at least the next two weeks.

FEMA and an emergency incident team will assess the damage in Windom once the water levels finally go down.