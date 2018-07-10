Assignment Editor
KDLT-TV
Assignment Editor
KDLT (NBC) is looking for a dynamic Assignment Editor to be on top of breaking news and find the best lead story ideas while coordinating with reporters and photographers.
The ideal candidate must be able to work independently as well as with others. Candidate must have excellent grammar skills and the ability to multi-task. 1-2 years of experience preferred.
The duties of this position include:
- Develop daily story ideas for each of KDLT’s newscasts
- Stay on top of news, events, and court cases from our viewing area
- Update KDLT’s daily story planner
- Coordinate with reporters and photographers when & where they need to be for shoots and stories
- Make contacts with businesses, city officials, and community members
Send reel, resume and references to:
Jessica Brovold
News Director
KDLT-TV, 3600 S. Westport Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106
or email j_brovold@kdlt.com
No phone calls, please.