KDLT (NBC) is looking for a dynamic Assignment Editor to be on top of breaking news and find the best lead story ideas while coordinating with reporters and photographers.

The ideal candidate must be able to work independently as well as with others. Candidate must have excellent grammar skills and the ability to multi-task. 1-2 years of experience preferred.

The duties of this position include:

Develop daily story ideas for each of KDLT’s newscasts

Stay on top of news, events, and court cases from our viewing area

Update KDLT’s daily story planner

Coordinate with reporters and photographers when & where they need to be for shoots and stories

Make contacts with businesses, city officials, and community members

Send reel, resume and references to:

Jessica Brovold

News Director

KDLT-TV, 3600 S. Westport Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57106

or email j_brovold@kdlt.com

No phone calls, please.