Former SDSU Standout Treinen Excited to be an Allstar

OAKLAND, CA… Former SDSU standout Blake Treinen was excited to find out he’s made the American League Allstar team. Ironically that game will be in Washington, DC where the Nationals are probably wishing they still had Treinen on their roster. He’s 5-1 in 2018 with an amazing 0.79 ERA with 23 saves in 25 opportunities and has 56 K’s in 45 innings pitched. The A’s are also ten games over .500 and fighting for a wildcard spot in the A.L. which is what the right-handed reliever is most proud of.

Treinen, who is from Sage City, KS, was 14-4 for the Jacks during the 2010-11 seasons as a starting pitcher.