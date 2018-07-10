Matching Funds Offered in Fundraiser for Addiction Recovery

Day of Giving for Tallgrass Recovery Center Kicks Off Tuesday
Simon Floss,
As the number of people in the Sioux Empire facing drug and alcohol addiction continues to grow, mirroring a nationwide trend, health care facilities to help addicts through recovery remain few. One of the resources providing support and addiction treatment services, which often is paid for out-of-pocket for an addict, is holding a one-day fundraiser to support scholarships to the facility. Local business owners and individuals have offered a match up to $5,000 for the cause. Learn more here or in the video above.

