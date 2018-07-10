Minnehaha County Commission Votes Against Opt Out

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – In a four to one vote, the Minnehaha County Commission voted not to increase property taxes in the county for next year.

Most of the county commissioners agreed Tuesday afternoon that the 2019 balanced budget is already set in stone, so there’s no need to worry taxpayers for now.

If approved, homeowners would have paid about $7 more in property taxes per year on a $100,000 property. The average home in Sioux Falls is about $200,000.

This means the average person would have paid another 14 in tax dollars.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead says law enforcement already has its spending plans for 2019 taken care of, including the approved jail expansion.

Milstead says he supports Tuesday’s decision.

“I’ve been here 21 years and the only time I’ve seen the commission opt out is when it was a critical funding need,” said Milstead. “They didn’t have that this year.”

Commissioner Jeff Barth voted in favor of the opt out. Barth said the city needs to plan for the future and to keep up with inflation.

Most of the commissioners agree that with a growing population, the county will eventually need more money. This means they may later approve an opt out for 2020.

The Minnehaha County auditor says the last time commissioners approved an opt out was in 2015.