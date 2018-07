Natural Gas Leak in Pierre Prompts Store, Motel Evacuation

PIERRE, S.D. – No one was hurt in a natural gas leak that prompted the evacuations of a store and a motel in Pierre. Fire Chief Ian Paul says firefighters were first called to the Walgreens store on Monday evening, but they determined the leak wasn’t coming from that business. The source was found at the nearby Econo Lodge. Montana Dakota Utilities crews were called in to repair it.