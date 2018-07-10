Police: Armed Robbery Victim Attempted to Sell Marijuana Through Facebook

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls police are investigating after a woman was robbed at gunpoint while attempting to sell marijuana over Facebook.

Police received the report that the 20-year-old victim was robbed at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday. Police discovered that the victim was attempting to sell a gram of marijuana through Facebook.

Police say the victim and a friend met with a group of three men who responded. One of the men entered the victim’s car, showed a handgun, and took the marijuana and the victim’s phone.

Police say while the suspects were fleeing the area, one of them also pointed a gun at a women in an apartment parking lot. The suspects did not take any possessions from her.

Multiple witnesses told police that the three suspect entered a white car and drove off.

The suspects are all described as black men.

Police say no injuries were reported.