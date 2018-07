Record Soybean Crop In the Ground in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota farmers planted a record soybean crop this year, though corn acres are down in the state. The Agriculture Department’s recent acreage estimates put South Dakota soybean acres up 1 percent from 2017 to 5.7 million, and corn acres down 9 percent to 5.2 million. Winter wheat acres are estimated at 830,000, also down 9 percent from a year ago.