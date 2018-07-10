SD Democrats to reconvene convention after GOP challenge

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota Democrats must reconvene their state convention to fix problems with their nomination of statewide candidates after the state Republican Party submitted a challenge to election officials.

Secretary of State Shantel Krebs said in a Monday letter to the state Democratic Party that the certification of candidates nominated at its June convention had to be rejected because documentation wasn’t submitted within the deadline in state law.

The Republican Party had sent a letter to Krebs demanding she refuse to recognize Democrats’ certification of candidates. Delegates at the convention had chosen hopefuls for offices including attorney general and lieutenant governor.

The convention will reconvene Aug. 10. Democrats’ spokesman Aaron Matson says it will involve re-affirming the earlier elections and submitting paperwork to the secretary of state.

He says it’s “inconvenient” but will be quick.