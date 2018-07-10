“She’s A Spunky Girl” Sole Yankton Crash Survivor Takes First Steps

YANKTON, S.D. – In the early morning hours of July 4th, a two-vehicle crash on Highway 50 near Yankton claimed the lives of five people.

The sole survivor is a 12-year-old girl named Tirany Luschen.

“Tirany is a spunky girl, and you look at it now, and God made her that way for a reason,” said family friend Bonnie Gusso.

Tirany lost her mom, stepdad, and 10-year-old sister in the crash.

“That’s Janicka, she’s one of the best little angels anyone could ask for, and she looks like one, too,” said Gusso, holding a photograph.

Tirany is recovering in the hospital and still has her spunk.

“I feel like so determined!” she said, taking her first steps in a video recorded by her stepmom Bobbie Luschen.

Tirany is growing stronger every day. Doctors expect her to make a full recovery.

“She is a miracle. Tirany is our miracle. In her dad’s words, in a text that she sent me, ‘She is a rock star.”

While she’s already walking, Tirany’s road to recovery will be a long one, both physically and emotionally.

“I can’t imagine, not only looking at what Tirany has gone through, and her surgeries, her expenses, her recovery, down the road, now you add in they still have three funerals to plan,” said Gusso.

To help with those financial burdens, Gusso helped set up a GoFundMe page for donations.

“We can’t fix this; we can’t make it better, so this is something that we can do to just kind of relieve some of that stress.”

It’s one less burden for the family, while everyone works on trying to heal.

“We’re missing them terribly, and being able to help Tirany is helping us.”

The GoFundMe Page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/tragedy-into-triumph-for-tirany