Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Travels West to Help Fight Wildfires

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls firefighters are helping tame wildfires in Colorado and Wyoming.

Three firefighters from Sioux Falls joined crews near the Lake Christine Fire about a half hour outside of Aspen, Colorado on July 5th. The firefighters transferred to Worland, Wyoming on Monday afternoon.

They are helping crews fight the Terek Fire, which has grown to 47,000 acres. These deployments usually last about two weeks.

Fire Rescue Chief Steve Fessler says Sioux Falls typically sends help throughout the region three to four times a year.