Sioux Falls School District Hires Fiscal Agent for $190M Bond Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – There are some big changes in the works for the Sioux Falls School District.

On Monday night, the board hired Dougherty and Company as its new financial agent for a proposed $190 million bond plan. The bond is part of the board’s mission to construct three new schools by 2024, but they have yet to vote on the bond’s plan.

If the bond passes, this will give the district enough money to start planning for future projects. If not, business manager Todd Vik said the board will have to look at other options to deal with population growth.

“We could do some smaller projects, add-ons or possibly take another look at the whole project. There’s several possibilities they could look at,” said Vik.

The district board plans to approve the bond on July 23rd, in time for the September 30th election.