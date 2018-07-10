Thune, Rounds React To SCOTUS Nominee

Statement on Supreme Court Nominee Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to be the next Supreme Court justice:

“I commend President Trump for his selection of Brett Kavanaugh to replace Justice Kennedy on the Supreme Court. Judge Kavanaugh’s judicial career has demonstrated his commitment to impartiality and faithful application of the Constitution. I look forward to sitting down with Judge Kavanaugh as we go through the confirmation process.

“Senate Democrats have already made it clear that they intend to listen to the far left of their party and fight this nominee regardless of his credentials. I encourage all of my colleagues to carefully review the qualifications of this nominee instead of trying to solicit his opinions on political issues, and to remember that the responsibility of a Supreme Court justice is to interpret the laws as written, not substitute political opinions for the law.”

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) released the following as well, in a statement: “The president has announced his nominee, and now the Senate has a constitutional role of advice and consent. I take this responsibility very seriously. Confirming conservative, fair-minded judges who will adhere to the Constitution is one of the most important responsibilities of the United States Senate. I look forward to a thorough and rigorous confirmation process.”