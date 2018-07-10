Trump’s SCOTUS nomination to meet with Senate GOP leaders

WASHINGTON (AP) – Brett Kavanaugh is headed to Capitol Hill Tuesday morning to meet with Republican leaders as the battle begins over his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh, an appellate judge, will first huddle with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky. He will then meet with Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the Judiciary Committee chairman.

Republicans have reacted positively to President Donald Trump’s pick, but McConnell has little margin of error to get Kavanaugh confirmed. The GOP has a slim 51-49 majority in the Senate.

McConnell said he looked forward to meeting Kavanaugh and urged senators “to put partisanship aside” when considering his qualifications.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York is vowing to fight the nomination with “with everything I have.”