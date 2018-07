Watertown outscores SF West 17-9 at Harmodon

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Watertown Post 17 jumped on top right away Tuesday night at Harmodon Park when they scored 6 runs before SF West had come to bat. They went on to win the first game of the doubleheader 17-9. Parker Schmidt led the way with 4 RBI’s while Brennan Gabriel had 4 hits and 3 RBI’s. SF West rallied to win the nightcap 11-7.