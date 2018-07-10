Yankton girl injured in 5-fatality crash able to walk again

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – A 12-year-old South Dakota girl severely injured in a crash that killed five people is expected to make a full recovery.

The Argus Leader reports Tirany Luschen is able to walk again less than a week after the crash that killed her mother Tawna Lichty-Reineke, stepfather Chad Reineke and sister Janicka Luschen.

Tirany Luschen was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries that required multiple surgeries. Family friend Bonnie Gusso tells the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan the girl’s doctor had never seen such a crash in which the patient wasn’t paralyzed.

Gusso says it’s a “true miracle.”

Authorities say 29-year-old Michael Worlie fled from a police officer Wednesday and his car crossed into the oncoming lanes of state Highway 50, hitting the car Lichty-Reineke was driving.

Worlie and his passenger, Joshua Odens, both died.