Authorities: Mitchell Car Chase Leads to Drug Bust
MITCHELL, S.D. – An early morning car chase led to a shocking discovery by the Mitchell Police Department.
Just after 2 a.m., authorities received a call about a silver pickup truck chasing a car. The caller also said they heard gunshots.
When authorities found the car, they also located the two suspected occupants along with several ounces of meth, a scale, baggies, a handgun, and pills.
The alleged shooter, 36-year-old Bernard Drapeau and 27-year-old Malissa Garmong of Mitchell were arrested.
Drapeau is facing a long list of firearm and driving-related offenses, as well as drug possession. Garmong is also facing drug charges.