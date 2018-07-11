Authorities: Mitchell Car Chase Leads to Drug Bust

MITCHELL, S.D. – An early morning car chase led to a shocking discovery by the Mitchell Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m., authorities received a call about a silver pickup truck chasing a car. The caller also said they heard gunshots.

When authorities found the car, they also located the two suspected occupants along with several ounces of meth, a scale, baggies, a handgun, and pills.

The alleged shooter, 36-year-old Bernard Drapeau and 27-year-old Malissa Garmong of Mitchell were arrested.

Drapeau is facing a long list of firearm and driving-related offenses, as well as drug possession. Garmong is also facing drug charges.