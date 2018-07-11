Renner and SF West win legion games Wednesday

Mark Ovenden
RENNER AND SIOUX FALLS, SD… Wednesday night featured legion games in Renner and also at Harmodon Park in Sioux Falls. SF East jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead in Renner as Mitchell Tolk had 2 RBI’s. But Peyton Garbers had a bases-clearing double and Justin Aldrich 4 hits as Renner roared back to win 9-6. In Sioux Falls, it was all West as they beat Harrisburg 15-2. Mason Crow and Matt Fiegen each had 3 RBI’s. Crow led the way for West with 3 hits.

