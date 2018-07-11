SD driver pursued for high speed before 5-fatality crash

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say a Sioux Falls man who caused a crash last week that killed himself and four others was being pursued for traveling at a high speed before the collision.

Yankton police interim chief John Harris said Wednesday the sergeant who attempted to stop 29-year-old Michael Worlie was operating within the scope of the department’s pursuit policy.

Harris declined to identify the sergeant who pursued Worlie early July 4 near Yankton. Officials say the headlights of the car Worlie was driving shut off and it crossed into oncoming lanes, hitting another car. Worlie and his passenger died.

Three Yankton residents in the other car died, and a 12-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.

Worlie had convictions for motor vehicle offenses dating back more than a decade. A Highway Patrol investigation into the crash is ongoing.