Sioux Falls City Council Votes Unanimously for City Flag

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls City Council voted unanimously last night to give Sioux Falls an official flag.

What started as a design competition posted on a social media site, Reddit, is now a reality. An African-American man won the contest with the flag’s design four years ago.

The white lines represent the falls, which is unique to the city. Making the flag official comes a with more meaning behind it.

“People from Sioux Falls come from all over the world, different countries, different states, different places. But now we have one, kind of banner, you know, we’re not divided. We’re Sioux Falls,” said community advocate Zach DeBoer.

You will see the flag flying on different buildings in downtown Sioux Falls. You can also find pins, stickers, t-shirts, and the flag itself at different local businesses.