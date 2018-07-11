Smithfield Foods Files $12.5M Facility Expansion Plan

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A major Sioux Falls employer has filed plans for a multi-million dollar facility expansion.

According to the city’s building permits website, Smithfield Foods was issued a commercial building permit for a $12.5 million holding barn addition to the meat processing plant.

The news comes after the company received a $2 million permit in May for a holding barn. The plan on North Weber Avenue employs about 3,500 people in Sioux Falls.