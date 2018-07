Tough Loss for Storm Players in United Bowl

DES MOINES, IA… The Storm came so close to winning another United Bowl Saturday night in Des Moines. The Iowa Barnstormers scored with just :13 left to take a 42-38 lead and Lorenzo Brown’s hail mary with no time left was broken up over the boards at the back of the end zone. It made losing even tougher for the veteran Brown and also wide receiver Damien Ford who almost came up with the game-winning catch.