Veterans Cemetery Makes Fundraising Gains

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Fundraising efforts are underway for a veterans cemetery in Sioux Falls.

$450,000 was donated to the South Dakota Veterans Council 0n Wednesday. Donors included several veterans organizations, along with Avera and Sanford.

The cemetery will be located about a mile Northeast of where interstates 90 and 229 intersect. 50 acres of land will allow for up to 273 burials.

With veterans benefits, project leaders say burial will be no cost to any veteran or their spouse.

“It’s very difficult to establish something like this, and for the community to come together, and kind of, show how important this was. I think has immeasurable value,” said Avera Dr. Barry Matin

Organizers say they need to raise $3 million total for the project. If you would like to donate you can head to sdcommunityfoundation.org.