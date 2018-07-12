23rd Annual Hot Harley Nights Kicks Off

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the 23rd year in a row, Hot Harley Nights is back.

The annual event kicks off tonight at J&L Harley Davidson in Sioux Falls. It’s “Family Night” with food, games, face and even a Nascar simulator.

Hot Harley Nights runs through Sunday, with proceeds going to Make-A-Wish South Dakota.

A change this year, the weekend concerts will be held at WH Lyon Fairgrounds because of construction at Falls Park West.

Organizers say even if there’s rain, it won’t stop the fun.

“Our rain plans, we’re rain or shine. Motorcycles are fun to do, however you’re going to ride them. We encourage people, if they don’t have rain gear we can get you outfitted in that.But it’s all going to be a lot of fun and sounds like great weather for Friday and Saturday night so we’ll be ready to roll,” said Char Roth, Chair of Hot Harley Nights.

For a full list of events over the next four days, visit hotharleynights.com.