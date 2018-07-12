Austin, Texas Artist Ella Reid to Perform in Downtown Sioux Falls

Stillwater, Minnesota native, Ella Reid has been a musician her entire life. But it wasn’t until two years ago, while living and working in California, that Reid had had enough of the corporate life and decided to follow her dream of being a singer/songwriter. She is currently on her Big Girl Pants Tour and making her way back to her hometown. First, she performs tonight in Sioux Falls at McNally’s Pub from 7-10 PM. To learn more about her and her side company, Gas Station Glam, click the link above.