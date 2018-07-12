City: Summer is Optimal Time for Sidewalk Inspection, Repair

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Summer is sidewalk safety season. You might think the city is responsible for the sidewalk in front of your house, but according to state law, the sidewalk adjacent to your home is actually your responsibility.

Officials with the city of Sioux Falls say summer is the perfect time to get your sidewalk inspected and repaired. If there is a problem with your sidewalk, you have a few choices. You can either fix it yourself, hire a contractor, or pay the city to fix it.

“Repairs can cost anywhere from you know, a couple hundred bucks for a little bit of mud jacking to fix a trip hazard, to thousands of dollars,” said Engineer Wes Phillips.

If you don’t make the repairs, the city will do it for you. They will assess the cost, which will ultimately be passed along to you.