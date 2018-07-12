Clay County Officials Remind Residents to Heed “Road Closed” Signs

VERMILLION, S.D. – Authorities in Clay County are reminding drivers to heed road signs, after a farmed damaged equipment while driving past a “road blocked sign.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s office tweeted photos on Wednesday of an accident about nine miles North of Vermillion on University Road.

They say it happened Saturday morning, when a farmer drove past the road closed sign while spraying crops. They say the tractor went over the bridge, and into a hole, requiring another tractor to help pull it out.

Clay County Sheriff Any Howe says the road was closed after flooding washed out dirt near the bridge, and that several drivers have been stuck on roads marked as closed.

He urges driver to follow the proper signage, even if an area doesn’t look dangerous.