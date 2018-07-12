Construction error delaying new exit ramp on I-35 at Ames

AMES, Iowa (AP) – A construction error is delaying completion of a new exit ramp for northbound Interstate 35 motorists at Ames.

Iowa Transportation Department engineer Scott Dockstader told station KCCI that support beam piers for the new westbound exit onto U.S. Highway 30 were built too high. Workers have to jackhammer off the tops and pour new concrete to the correct height.

Dockstader says the human error likely won’t disqualify contractor Minnowa Construction from future Iowa projects. He says “all projects are complex, so we have issues with all contractors across the state.”

Co-owner Keith Bruening acknowledges the company mistake and says Minnowa is trying to determine how the human error happened.

Minnowa, which is based in rural Harmony, Minnesota, must forfeit $5,500 for each day the project is delayed. There is no additional cost to Iowa taxpayers.