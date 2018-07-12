Flash Flood Warning Issued For Already Flooded Communities in Southern Minnesota

SLAYTON, M.N. – Heavy rains continue to hit Southern Minnesota hard. In fact, some spots have seen up to eight more inches of rain than normal over the past two weeks. Many businesses and homes are still dealing with initial flooding.

However, more rain is already underway.

“This has been the worst flooding we’ve seen,” said Randy Martin, the General Manager of Shetek Marine. “Our previous high water mark was about where it’s at now, and then the sky’s just dumped about three more feet of rain on us.”

Slayton, Minnesota just can’t catch a break. The popular summer vacation spot is still underwater, with high water as far as the eye can see.

This isn’t what you might think of when you think of a typical July day on Lake Shetek. In fact, you can’t even see the dock.

Martin’s family business flooded last Tuesday. It’s been an all-hands-on-deck operation to clean up after the entire bottom floor of the building was knee-high in water. They were just starting to pick up the pieces, but it’s still too soon to feel comfortable.

“I just got that pit in my stomach,” said Martin.

Before Martin can even assess the floor damage here, Mother Nature strikes again. They’ve already moved their merchandise back upstairs and they’re ready to pump water way once again.

“It’s not fun days to come to work and usually it is,” said Martin. “I mean, we work on a lake.”

With more rain on the way, Murray County deputies are on high alert. They have a message: stay off of flooded roads. They’re barricaded for a reason.

“The National Weather Service is saying anywhere from an inch to an inch and a half, but they’re saying there could be isolated pockets of three to five inches,” said Heath Landsman. “That would be pretty catastrophic and devastating.

Murray County emergency management says hold on to your sandbags like these. they’re key to keeping both people and property safe.

That flash flood warning is in effect until 8:30 PM. As for farmers, Minnesota’s Department of Agriculture is offering assistance for flood damage that isn’t covered by insurance.