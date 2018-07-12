Goedert Glad to be back in SD

SIOUX FALLS, SD… Former SDSU standout Dallas Goedert was back in his home state Thursday to visit with fans at Scheels. With the first exhibition game for his Philadelphia Eagles less than a month away, it was a chance for the Britton native to get back home before training camp starts. He was the Eagles top pick in the NFL draft in the 2nd round and many are predicting big things for the former Jackrabbit TE with former Bison QB Carson Wentz throwing to him in the red zone. The Eagles make good use of their tight ends led by Zach Ertz who caught a big TD pass in the Super Bowl win in Minneapolis over the Patriots.