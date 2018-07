Hard work pays off for Metzger on Dakotas Tour

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The hard work on the range is something that’s part of the deal for professional golfers. And for Andre Metzger, who won both at Willow Run and Bakker Crossing this past week on the Dakotas Tour, it’s really paying off. He’s the tour’s money leader this summer thus far after ending on top last year after the 9-week, 19 event mini-tour in 6 states.