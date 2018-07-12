Lincoln County Sheriff’s Dept. to Host Annual “Citizen’s Academy”

CANTON, S.D. – If you’re interested in learning more about how law enforcement protects our communities, a course returns this summer to give citizens an inside-look at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The “Citizen’s Academy” consists of a ten week course that provides hands-on learning when it comes to policies and procedures.

Active shooter situations, crime labs, and traffic stops are just a few topics covered. The Sheriff’s office hopes the academy will help the public better understand what goes into their jobs.

Last year’s classes were very well received by the 12 people who graduated the academy.

“We would usually end up going past our three hours because we were trying to give them as much information as we can. And we would give them the opportunity to leave if they wanted to after the three hours. And they kept saying, no, we’ll stay,” said Lincoln County Patrol Deputy Ej Colshan.

You can find an application link on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page. This year’s academy will host 25 students and begins August 30th.