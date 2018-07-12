Millions from anonymous donors to influence Kavanaugh fight

WASHINGTON (AP) – Millions of dollars from anonymous donors are helping shape the fight over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee.

Even before Trump’s announcement Monday that he had picked Brett Kavanaugh, a federal appeals court judge, advocacy groups had begun lining up for and against the nomination.

Those groups say they’ll spend heavily to influence the outcome of what’s expected to be a tumultuous confirmation process.

The conservative Judicial Crisis Network says it’s prepared to spend $10 million or more in a pro-Kavanaugh advertising campaign. The liberal group Demand Justice has spelled out plans for a $5 million effort to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination.

While the groups’ positions on Kavanaugh are clear, their sources of cash aren’t. Federal rules allow such tax-exempt social welfare organizations to shield the identities of benefactors.