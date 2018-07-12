School Zone: Luverne Upgrades

LUVERNE, MN – Construction to enhance the campus of the High School and Middle School in Luverne is set to begin in August.

The announcement came after the public voted unanimously in support of the 31 million dollar project, which officials hope to be completed in 2 years.

Some of the renovations include a brand new performance art center, a new commons area, and a reconstructed cafeteria.

KDLT’s Simon Floss went to Luverne to get a better idea of the upgrades, and how these might enhance the student experience.