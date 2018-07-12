Sioux Falls Flower Mill Asking For Help in Identifying Alleged Thief

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Flower Mill in Sioux Falls is offering a reward for identifying two people they say robbed them.

The Flower Mill posted surveillance video of the incident on Facebook. The video shows the alleged suspect get out of a Dodge Caravan minivan, load two planters into the vehicle and drive off at around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The flower store is offering a $100 reward for any help in identifying the suspect.

Manager Bobbie Cady says the planters are about $200 in value. They ask to call 605-274-6080 with any information.