Trump tweets ‘very nice note’ from North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has tweeted a letter him from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (kim jawng oon) heralding “epochal progress” in U.S.-North Korea relations.

Trump describes the letter as a “very nice note” and says, “Great progress being made!”

The letter is dated July 6. That’s when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Pyongyang and seemingly made little progress in fleshing out details of North Korea’s commitment for “complete denuclearization.”

Kim made that commitment when he met Trump in Singapore last month. Kim also agreed to repatriate remains of U.S. troops who died during the Korean War six decades ago.

U.S. officials declined comment on reports North Korea failed to show up Thursday for talks in the Demilitarized Zone between the two Koreas to discuss the remains.