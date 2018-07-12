Will Lorenzo return to Storm in 2019?

SIOUX FALLS, SD… The Storm season ended just short of another United Bowl win and championship, something they’d done 10 times. So to lose in the title game two straight years doesn’t set well with players like QB Lorenzo Brown. He considered retirement after last year’s loss to Arizona. But Brown returned and had a standout season for the Storm. So will he hang up the cleats now? Former teammate Cory Johnson told him in the locker room after the loss to the Barnstormers that he couldn’t retire after losing in the championship game.