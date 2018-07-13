23rd Annual Hot Harley Nights

Simon Floss,
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – For the 23rd consecutive year, Sioux Falls’ JL Harley Davidson is offering the Sioux Empire a weekend full of fun.

‘Hot Harley Nights’ kicked off Thursday night and runs throughout the weekend, with all event proceeds going to the ‘Make-A-Wish’ foundation in South Dakota.

Jim Entenman gave Simon Floss an in-depth idea of what to expect over the weekend, and showed off some of the most recent trends in the world of bikes.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

For more information on JL Harley Davidson, click here.

For more information on Make-A-Wish South Dakota, click here.

