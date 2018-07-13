Byrum 2 back at Senior Players Championship

Byrum 2 back at Senior Players Championship

CHICAGO, IL… The Senior Players Championship is the 4th major of the season for the Champions Tour. Most of these players will be in Sioux Falls in September for the Sanford International. Among them will be Onida native Tom Byrum who’s put together back to back great rounds and is in 4th place after 36 holes. He fired a 67 Thursday and birdied the final hole for a 68 Friday after 2 early bogeys to start his round. Scott Parel has the lead at -11. Brandt Jobe and Jeff Maggert are 10 under with Byrum in a group of 6 at 9 under par.