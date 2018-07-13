Dusty Johnson ends June with $151K on hand in House race

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota congressional candidate Dusty Johnson closed out June with roughly $151,000 in the bank after easily winning the Republican primary earlier that month.

A federal campaign finance report filed this week shows Johnson, a former public utilities commissioner, raised about $120,000 from May 17 through June 30. Johnson beat Secretary of State Shantel Krebs and state Sen. Neal Tapio in the June 5 primary.

Johnson is competing against candidates including Democrat Tim Bjorkman, a former judge, in the November general election. Bjorkman’s campaign hasn’t yet filed its campaign finance report ahead of the upcoming deadline.

Bjorkman had about $183,000 in the bank on May 16. He’s didn’t face a primary opponent.