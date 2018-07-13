Jacobs has big game against old team as Canaries fall

SIOUX FALLS, SD…The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks scored three runs in the top of the first inning – two off a Charlie Valerio home run – and led the entire way to an 11-3 victory against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The two teams combined for 23 hits but the RedHawks were able to convert their 12 hits into 11 runs on the night. Former Canary Chris Jacobs led the way for the RedHawks as he went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Brennan Metzger went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run score while Leobaldo Pina and Tim Colwell also pitched in a pair of hits. Colwell added an RBI and a run scored.

For the Canaries, Chris Grayson, David Bergin and Jabari Henry each had two-hit performances. Max Garrett had 2 RBI’s as the Birds dropped to 21-30 for the season.