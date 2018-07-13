Mexico’s president asks US to reunite families

WASHINGTON (AP) – Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto’s office says he asked a U.S. delegation led by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to quickly reunite migrant families separated at the border.

A statement from the presidency says he called for “a permanent alternative that prioritizes the well-being and rights of minors.”

It adds that the president expressed concern over a recent attack on a 92-year-old Mexican man legally residing in California. The man was reportedly beaten by a woman with a brick and told “go back to your country.”

Pena Nieto said such incidents “encourage a climate of hate and racism that we must avoid.”

He also emphasized his government’s willingness to continue renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement with a goal of reaching a deal “as quickly as possible.”

The president met Friday at his official residence with the delegation, which also included President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House adviser Jared Kushner, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin) and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen.