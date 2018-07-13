Monday: City Announces Development Agreement for the Downtown Railyard

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The city of Sioux Falls is hosting a press conference on Monday announcing the first development agreement in the downtown railyard.

At 10 a.m. Monday, Mayor TenHaken, City Planning and Development Services Director Mike Cooper, and the developer group will be at the conference.

Redevelopment of the Downtown Sioux Falls Railyard has been a project 10 years in the making. The ten acres of land at 8th and Railroad had served as a BNSF switching yard.

Before the city could claim it for redevelopment, a lot had to happen first. In 2001, the city started the feasibility study. Four years later congress approved a $40 million appropriation.

The purchase agreement was signed in 2015 and on November 2017, the city finally took possession.