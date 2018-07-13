Papa John’s to pull founder John Schnatter from marketing

NEW YORK (AP) – Papa John’s plans to pull founder John Schnatter’s image from marketing materials following reports he used a racial slur.

A person inside the company with knowledge of the decision said the decision to remove Schnatter as the marketing face of Papa John’s was made by top executives and the details and exact timing are still being worked out.

The person, who was notified of the decision but wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, was not aware of any plans to change the pizza chain’s name.

Schnatter had apologized and said he would resign as chairman after Forbes reported that he used the N-word during a media training session. Schnatter had stepped down as CEO last year after criticizing NFL protests. He remains on the board and is the largest shareholder.