Pentagon Schoolers win at Summer Slam

SIOUX FALLS, SD… 150 teams are in Sioux Falls for the Summer Slam Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon. Among the pool play games Friday was the Pentagon Schoolers against the Dakota Wolves. The Schoolers jumped out to an early 10 point lead when Winner’s Brady Fritz scored on the fast break. A pair of Langford Lions helped keep it close as Colin Frey made a 3 point play and Bryce Peterson a nifty hook shot. But head coach Mitch Begeman got a nice effort from Roosevelt’s Tyler Feldkamp as the Schoolers pulled away for a 58-24 win.