SECT Youth Camp to Perform the Jungle Book this Weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Kids that are a part of the SECT Youth Camp are hard at work preparing to perform Disney’s “Jungle Book” this weekend.,

Performances will be taking place at the Orpheum Theater Center in downtown Sioux Falls. 47 kids will take part in the production, each with their own role that they had to audition for.

The director says while they’ve only had five days to learn everything, that the kids are ready for the stage and a packed house.

“It has been such an honor to work here at SECT, and they’ve just been so open for all of my suggestions. And just getting this show on the stage it’s just been a blast,” said Director of Jungle Book Kids, Whitney Wolf.

The kids will be performing the Jungle Book both tomorrow and Sunday at 2 p.m. The shows are open to the public and tickets are general admission at $10.