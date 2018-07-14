Doon Oil Clean Up Expected To Take Up To 18 Months

DOON, I.A. – It’s been nearly a month since a train carrying oil derailed in Doon, Iowa. Initially, Lyon County Emergency Management thought the clean up would take a full weekend. However, they spoke too soon. Now, the process could take up to 18 months.

When you look around at Doon, you see two things that normally don’t go together: oil and soil. After the latest inspection, the Burlington Northern and Santa Fe Railway believes that 160,000 gallons of oil spilled from 10 of the 32 cars.

Originally there were 175 people working on the project, and now they’re down to a modest 25 workers.

“The emergency feeling is gone, now it’s just the, the slow clean up and it will take a while,” said Lyon County Sheriff Stewart Vanderstoep. ”I never hope to see it again and I don’t wish this upon any other community.”

The Lyon County Sheriff says the Big Sioux River is okay. The oil mainly was on the ground and in nearby cornfields.

Now, workers are taking the corn, shaving it off, and then testing any oil. then, Workers will remove the soil that has oil in it, then replace it with clean soil.

“It don’t appear that there’s going to be a huge environmental problem,” said Vanderstoep.

A team repaired this railroad in just four days.

Then there’s the big question: what will happen to the dozens of oil cars?

“There’s a federal agency that has to come and condemn those cars, and then they’ll be able to sell them for scrap iron,” said Vanderstoep.

BNSF said in a statement to KDLT that the company “regrets the convenience the incident caused local communities.”

Vanderstoep says officials currently have no idea what the cost of the damages will be once everything is said and done.