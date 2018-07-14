Hot Harley Nights Continues to Raise Money for Make-A-Wish

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Hot Harley Nights is back for the 23rd year to raise money for Make-A-Wish South Dakota. Biker enthusiasts from across the country gather for food, activities and all thing Harley-Davidson. Owner Jim Entenman says this year is the biggest turnout they’ve had yet.

“The motorcycling community is absolutely fantastic and they like to give, like to have a good time, they like to ride their motorcycles and have fun and at the same time give significant dollars to a great charity,” said Entenman.

Over the years Hot Harley Nights has fundraised over $29.9 million for Make-A-Wish kids. They plan to exceed $3 million just this year.

South Dakota Make-A-Wish CEO, Sue Salter says Hot Harley Nights has made a big impact on kids and families.The moneys helped grant thousands of wishes for kids with life threatening illnesses.

“Often time a wish is a transformational time in a child’s journey through their illness, helps them follow medical protocols and makes a big difference in their lives,” said Salter.

Those it’s impacted have even come back, this time to help someone else.

“I had a wish in 1994, my family took a trip to Nashville, Tennessee. It was very impactful, I guess impacting at the time, but even long term for us. Our family has been involved with Make-A-Wish since that time, we volunteer for Hot Harley Nights for 21 years,” said Amanda Nyhaug, a cancer survivor.

Sunday July 14th is the last day of the event, running from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at J&l Harley. People can drop off donations or donate online here: https://www.hotharleynights.com/