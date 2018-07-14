IOWA STATE PLAYOFFS-West Sioux Stuns West Lyon, MOC-Floyd Valley Eliminated

Falcons Upset 2nd Ranked Wildcats In District Title Game

LARCHWOOD & LE MARS, IA — For the first time in more than a month, the 28-1 West Lyon baseball team lost.

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it came in the one game they couldn’t afford to lose.

West Sioux’s Hunter Dekkers struck out 14 over six innings to lead the Falcons (20-5) to a 9-4 win at the 2nd ranked Wildcats (28-2) in the Iowa State Baseball 2A District 2 Championship game on Saturday night in Larchwood. West Sioux will face Alta-Aurelia on Tuesday night at MOC-Floyd Valley in the Substate Championship Game for the right to advance to the State Tournament in Des Moines.

Elsewhere, in 3A play, Sioux City Heelan bounced MOC-Floyd Valley 10-0 in Substate play.

