Minnesota Twins Honor National Champion Augustana Baseball Team

Vikings Head Coach Tim Huber Throws Out First Pitch

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — It’s unofficially been South Dakota week at Target Field.

On Thursday night former SDSU football star Jake Wieneke threw out the first pitch prior to the Twins victory over Tampa Bay. Today the NCAA Division Two national baseball champion Augustana Vikings were honored prior to game three of the Twins series with the Rays.

Augustana head coach Tim Huber got the day’s ultimate honor, throwing out the first pitch. It was certainly a great day for Augustana in the Twin Cities, though not necessarily the skipper who’s team noticed that his pitch wasn’t exactly a strike!